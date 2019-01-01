LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday

Mostly Sunny today, following dissipation of fog patches over bodies of water and rivers. Cloudier with some isolated showers possible this morning north of Ajoie and the northern Plateau. Max Temp 23Â°C. 0Â° at 3000 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny. A few showers possible, mainly 2nd half of the day, perhaps with thunder. Max Temps 19Â° to 21Â°C. 0Â° at 3200 meters. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Sunny, with cumulous clouds over mountains. Max Temp 20Â°C, up to 24 in Valais. Weak to modereate Bise winds.

Thursday

Quite Sunny. Cumulous clouds in the mountains. Perhaps some isolated thunderstorms towards end of the day. Max Temp 23Â°C.

Friday

Sunny. Cumulous clouds in the mountains. Max Temp 24Â°C.

Saturday

Sunny at first. Thundershowers possible 2nd half of the day.

Sunday

Mostly Cloudy with some rain.

