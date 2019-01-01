LifeStyle 74 Weather

EnglishFranÃ§ais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Tuesday
Cloudy and rainy today, more frequent along the PreAlps. Thunder possible this afternoon. 2 to 10 cm of snow above 3200 meters, locally 15 cm in the Bernese Alps. A few sunrays around Lake Leman and in Valais. Max Temps 19Â°C. 0Â° at 3200 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau and in Ajoie. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday
Mostly Sunny. Showers possible 2nd half of the day round Lake Leman and in the PreAlps. Max Temp 21Â°C north of the Alps, 24Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3000 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak NW winds in the mountains.

Thursday
Sunny! Max Temps 22Â°, up to 25Â° in Valais.

Friday
Quite Sunny. Some showers or isolated thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Max temp 25Â°C.

Saturday
Sunny at first. Showers or thundershowers 2nd half of the day. Max Temp 22Â°C.

Sunday
Mostly Cloudy with some rain, sometimes with lightning and thunder.

Monday
Mostly Cloudy with rain. Much cooler.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 radio weather.

 
