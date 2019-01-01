LifeStyle 74 Weather

Wednesday

Partly Sunny this morning, quite sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Over the Northern Jura, the Northern Plateau and along the PreAlps, cloudier with some raindrops possible. This afternoon, becoming sunny. But cumulous clouds over the mountains giving way to an isolated shower. Max Temps 19Â°C on the Plain, 23Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 2800 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate NW-N winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Thursday

Quite Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over mountains. Max Temps 22Â°C on the plain, 25Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3600 meters. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains, rotating to the SW during the day.

Friday

Sunny! Perhaps a shower or isolated thundershower 2nd half of the day, especially in the mountains. Max Temps 24Â° to 26Â°C.

Saturday

Sunny at first. But showers or thundershowers 2nd half of the day. Highs 22Â° to 24Â°.

Sunday

Mostly Cloudy. Rainy, sometimes with thunder. Max Temp 20Â°C.

Monday

Mostly Cloudy. Rainy. Attention mountaineers ! The snow line lowering to near 1000 meters.

Tuesday

Quite Sunny, but cool for the season.

