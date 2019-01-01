LifeStyle 74 Weather

EnglishFranÃ§ais
Wednesday
Partly Sunny this morning, quite sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Over the Northern Jura, the Northern Plateau and along the PreAlps, cloudier with some raindrops possible. This afternoon, becoming sunny. But cumulous clouds over the mountains giving way to an isolated shower. Max Temps 19Â°C on the Plain, 23Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 2800 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate NW-N winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Thursday
Quite Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over mountains. Max Temps 22Â°C on the plain, 25Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3600 meters. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains, rotating to the SW during the day.

Friday
Sunny! Perhaps a shower or isolated thundershower 2nd half of the day, especially in the mountains. Max Temps 24Â° to 26Â°C.

Saturday
Sunny at first. But showers or thundershowers 2nd half of the day. Highs 22Â° to 24Â°.

Sunday
Mostly Cloudy. Rainy, sometimes with thunder. Max Temp 20Â°C.

Monday
Mostly Cloudy. Rainy. Attention mountaineers ! The snow line lowering to near 1000 meters.

Tuesday
Quite Sunny, but cool for the season.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 radio weather, furnished by Meteo Suisse, available in French, German and Italian on Swiss number 162. Youâ€™ll frequently hear this weather forecast in English throughout the day and night here on LifeStyle 74, and you can read the news and weather on our website.

That's LifeStyle 74 radio weather, furnished by Meteo Suisse, available in French, German and Italian on Swiss number 162.

 
