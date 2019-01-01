LifeStyle 74 Weather

High Barometric Pressure over the British Iles will influence our weather in the NW Alps through tomorrow. Air will become more unstable, ahead of an active weather front cross Switzerland Sunday into Monday. Frequent rain, and much colder air.

Today Thursday

Sunny, blue skies. A few cumulous clouds over the mountains this afternoon. Max Temps 22Â° to 24Â°C. 0Â° at 3600 meters. Thermique breezes on the plain. Weak W-NW winds in the mountains, shifting to the SW by this afternoon.

Tomorrow Friday

Sunny, with some high passing clouds. Some isolated showers at end of the day or in the evening, mainly in the mountains. Max Temps 24Â° to 26Â°C 0Â° at 3500 meters. Weak SW winds on the Plateau in the afternoon. In the mountains moderate W-SW winds.

Saturday

Sunny at first. Showers or thundershowers 2nd half of the day. Max Temps 23Â° to 26Â°C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny in the North, quite sunny in the South. Clouds thickening during the afternoon followed by rain, sometimes with lightning and thunder. Max Temps 22Â° to 25Â°C.

Monday

Cloudy. Frequent rain on the plain. The snow line lowering to near 1000 meters. Max Temp 8Â°C. Black Bise winds on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Springlike weather returning. Sunny ! But with Bise winds. Cool for the season.

Wednesday

Probably on the sunny side. Cumulous clouds over the mountains in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers with thunder. Warmer.

