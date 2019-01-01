Unstable humid air Ã®s flowing from the SW. An active cold front will cross our country on Sunday and Monday, with snow at lower elevations.

Saturday

Quite sunny, with passing clouds. Isolated showers or thunderstorms possible by evening and overnight. Max Temp near 25Â°C. 0Â° at 3500 meters. Weak SW winds on the Plateau. In the mountains, moderate SW winds.

Sunday

Partly sunny in the morning. Skies rapidly covering with rain, sometimes with lightning and thunder, beginning over high ground, then affecting the plain. Rain by evening and overnight, sometimes intense rain with thunder. Max Temps 22Â° to 25Â° C.

Monday

Cloudy. Frequent rain. The snow line oscillating between 1000 and 1400 meters elevation. Temperatures falling during the day from 13Â° to 8Â°C. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Residual showers possible, especially in the Alps with snow flurries above 1400 meters. Weather gradually calming. Sunnier. But remaining cool. Max Temp 14Â° on the plain, up to 19Â° in Valais.

Wednesday & Thursday

Quite sunny. Cumulous clouds over the mountains by afternoon, with a slight chance of thundershowers. Warmer.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.

