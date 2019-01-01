De-confinement begins today, May 11th, in France & Switzerland.

Monday

This is an umbrella day. Often cloudy with thunderstorms possible, frequent with abundant rain early this morning, and again this afternoon and evening. Continuous rain in the Simplon region. The snow line near 2300 meters, lowering to 800 to 1000 meters this evening in the Northern Jura. 1200 meters in the PreAlps. Max Temp on the plain 16Â°C. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains, turning to the N this evening. 5 to 15 cm of snow, locally 20 cm above 2500 meters. 40 to 60 cm of snow will fall above 2400 meters in the Simplon region.

Tuesday

Often cloudy at first with some showers possible. The snow line between 700 and 1000 meters in the Jura, 1200 to 1800 meters in the PreAlps. And near 2000 meters in the Alps. Becoming sunnier by afternoon. Minimum temp at dawn 4Â°C, 12 up to 17Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 1500 meters in the Jura and PreAlps. 2500 meters in the Alps.

Wednesday

Partly Sunny at first. Becoming cloudy with showers 2nd half of the day. The snow line rising to between 2400 and 2800 meters. Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temps 13Â°C on the plain, up to 18Â° in Valais.

Thursday

Quite sunny, with some passing clouds and a few showers, mainly in the mountains. High 16Â°C. up to 21Â° in Valais.

Friday

Quite Sunny. But chance of showers. Highs 18Â° to 22Â°C.

Saturday & Sunday

Probably partly sunny with showers or thundershowers.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.