Woman Want Real Men

What's a real man? What's a man good for? That's the highly relevant question men have been asking themselves since the emergence of the women's liberation movement of the 1970s. In an effort to bring "equality" to women, men have been falling through gaping cracks, their world crumbling as it's ever being redefined, their God given identity placed in doubt.



So what is a real man? What is he good for in this brave new world where many women feel they can go it alone without a man?

Some food for thought in this article from Focus on the Family.



http://www.focusonthefamily.com/marriage/growing-together-spiritually/what-marriage-taught-me-about-manhood



