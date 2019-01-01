LifeStyle 74 Weather

Much colder air and Bise winds today, Tuesday. Then temperatures gradually warming this week, though the air will remain unstable.

Tuesday

Cloudy, cold and dry this morning. Moderate gusty, Bise winds, tending to diminish this afternoon. The sun will timidly peek through the clouds, then break forth into splendor this afternoon. The next weather front will cross our country from the SW this evening. Some showers, particularly along the southern slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. Max Temps 13Â°C, up to 17Â° in Central Valais. The 0Â° temperature line rising from 1500 to 3000 meters. Moderate N winds in the mountains, turning to the SW and strengthening.

Wednesday

Generally cloudy. Some showers in Valais, gaining ground north of the Alps during the day. The snow line rising to 2000 to 2400 meters. Minimum temps at dawn, 6Â° to 9Â°C. Maximum 13Â°, up to 16 in Valais with tendency of Foehn winds. Moderate southerly winds in the mountains, strong in the high mountains.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday

Partly Sunny. Clouds developing, sometimes thick with a few showers, mainly in the mountains. Max Temp 15-17Â°C. up to 20-22Â° in Valais.

Sunday & Monday

Quite Sunny. Cumulous clouds developing. Showers, mainly over the mountains.

