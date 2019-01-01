LifeStyle 74 Weather

Swiss weather is being influenced both by a high pressure system over the British Isles and low pressure over Spain. Alternating periods of rain and shine can be expected over coming days.

Wednesday

Some clouds and rain this morning. A bit brighter at mid-day in areas under the influence of the Foehn winds, but remaining gray and sometimes rainy elsewhere. Some rain in all areas this evening, perhaps with a clap of thunder, especially in the PreAlps. Max Temp 13Â°C on the Plateau, up to 18Â° in Central Valais. The 0Â° temperature line lowering from 3000 to 2600 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate to strong Foehn in the Alpine Valleys. Moderate to strong S-SW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Cloudy with some rain north of the Alps in the morning. A bit sunnier by afternoon, especially around Lake Leman. Quite sunny in the PreAlps and Valais with cumulous clouds and some showers late in the afternoon. Minimum temps at dawn 6Â° to 9Â°C. Afternoon highs 14Â° to 17Â° on the Plateau. Up to 20Â° in Valais. Moderate Bise on the Plateau, strong around Lake Leman during the evening. In the mountains, the 0Â° temperature line rising to 3000 meters. Moderate S-SW winds in the Alps, moderate Bise on the Jura, strong by evening.

Friday

Clouds and rain, sparse along the Jura, more continuous on the plain and in the Alps, locally abundant rain in Valais. The snow line between 1500 and 2000 meters. Max Temps 12Â° to 15Â°C. Moderate Bise on the Plateau.

Saturday

Quite Sunny, except cloudier in the Alps followed by some showers or thundershowers 2nd half of the day. Max Temp 17Â°C. 21Â° in Valais. Light Bise winds on the Plateau.

Sunday

Mostly sunny. Cumulous clouds in the Alps with isolated showers. Max Temp 20Â°C north of the Alps. 25Â° in Central Valais. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau.

Monday & Tuesday

Quite sunny. Showers in the Alps. Highs around 22Â°C.

