LifeStyle 74 Weather

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Thursday
Weather improving a little today. Becoming Partly Sunny by afternoon. But a few showers this evening around Lake Leman and in the Valaissanes Alps. Max Temps 14Â° to 17Â°C, up to 21 in Valais. 0 at 3000 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the plateau. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Friday
Mostly Cloudy. Some sprinkles of rain on the Plateau and the Jura, more widespread in Valais. The snow line between 2000 and 2300 meters. 10 to 20 cm of snow will fall above 2500 meters. Max. Temp 13Â° to 16Â°C. 0Â° at 2500 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday
Quite Sunny. Cloudier in the Alps. Maybe a shower or thunderstorm 2nd half of the day. Max Temps 17Â° on the plain, 21Â° in Valais. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
Mostly Sunny. Cumulous over the Alps with some isolated showers. Max Temp 20Â° to 22C north of the Alps. 25Â° in Valais. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau.

Monday & Tuesday
Quite sunny. With cumulous clouds over the Alps.

Wednesday
Generally sunny. High 22Â°C. Bise north of the Alps.

Thatâ€™s the weather from the listener sponsored radio station, LifeStyle 74.

Thanks for donating to keep us together. Ring up LifeStyle 74 radio on 022 501 78 65 in Switzerland. In France ring on 045 043 74 74.

 
