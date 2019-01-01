LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

Weather improving a little today. Becoming Partly Sunny by afternoon. But a few showers this evening around Lake Leman and in the Valaissanes Alps. Max Temps 14Â° to 17Â°C, up to 21 in Valais. 0 at 3000 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the plateau. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Mostly Cloudy. Some sprinkles of rain on the Plateau and the Jura, more widespread in Valais. The snow line between 2000 and 2300 meters. 10 to 20 cm of snow will fall above 2500 meters. Max. Temp 13Â° to 16Â°C. 0Â° at 2500 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Quite Sunny. Cloudier in the Alps. Maybe a shower or thunderstorm 2nd half of the day. Max Temps 17Â° on the plain, 21Â° in Valais. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Mostly Sunny. Cumulous over the Alps with some isolated showers. Max Temp 20Â° to 22C north of the Alps. 25Â° in Valais. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau.

Monday & Tuesday

Quite sunny. With cumulous clouds over the Alps.

Wednesday

Generally sunny. High 22Â°C. Bise north of the Alps.

