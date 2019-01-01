LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday

Mostly Cloudy today. Some rain around Lake Leman, and in the Alps and PreAlps this morning. Drier to the north, but some showers yet this afternoon in the Alps. The snow line near 2400 meters. Cool temperatures. 13Â° to 17Â°C on the plain. 0Â° at 2800 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds. Moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Becoming partly sunny across the country. Chance of a thunderstorm in the Alps 2nd half of the day. Minimum temp at daybreak 8Â°C. Afternoon highs 17Â°C on the plain. 20Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 2800 meters. Weak Bise on the Plateau. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Quite sunny. Cumulous clouds developing in the Alps, followed by showers. Max Temp 20Â°C north of the Alps. 24 in Central Valais. Light Bise winds on the Plateau.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday.

Quite sunny days. Perhaps a shower 2nd half of the days in the Alps. Max Temps 21Â° to 25Â°C. Light Bise winds on the Plateau.

Thatâ€™s the weather from LifeStyle 74, with programs to help you live life to the fullest, around the clock.

Thank you for your financial support to not-for-profit LifeStyle 74 radio.