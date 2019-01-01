LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday, May 18th

Mostly Sunny today! Cumulous clouds forming in the Alps, and perhaps some showers there. Warmer today. Max Temps 22Â° to 25Â°C. 0Â° at 3400 meters. Weak NE winds.

Tuesday

Generally sunny. Formation of some cumulous clouds in the Alps. Maybe a shower there. Minimum temp at daybreak 10Â°C. Afternoon highs 23Â° to 26Â°C, 0 at 3400 meters. Moderate Bise winds in the Alps.

Wednesday & Thursday

Sunny. Cumulous and perhaps a shower in the Alps. Highs 24Â° to 28Â°C. Light Bise winds on the Plateau.

Friday

Quite Sunny. But increasing cloudiness. Chance of showers over high ground. Max Temps 25Â° to 27Â°C.

Thatâ€™s the weather from LifeStyle 74, the listener sponsored radio station. Thank you for your donations to keep the news and comprehensive weather coming to you in English, as well as a plethora of quality educational and cultural programs. All about LifeStyle 74 here at our website.