LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday

Sunny today! Cumulous clouds forming in the Alps with perhaps a shower or isolated thundershower during the afternoon or evening. Max Temps 23Â° to 26Â°C. 0Â° at 3500 meters. Moderate NE winds.

Wednesday

Sunny! Cumulous clouds developing in the Alps. Maybe a shower or thundershower 2nd half of the day. Minimum temp at daybreak 12Â°C. Afternoon high 24Â°, up to 27Â° in Valais. The 0Â° temperature line rising from 3500 to 4000 meters. Moderate NE winds. Bise on the Plateau.

Thursday & Friday

Mostly Sunny. But showers or thundershowers likely by late afternoon or evening. Max Temps 26Â° to 29Â°C.

Saturday, Sunday & Monday

The forecast is still uncertain. Probably cloudy with some rain. Cooler temps. 21Â° to 24Â°C.

