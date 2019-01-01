LifeStyle 74 Weather

Wednesday, May 20th

Sunny! Cumulous clouds over the mountains this afternoon. Slight chance of a shower or thundershower. Max temps 25Â° on the plain, 27Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3300 to 3700 meters. Moderate Bise NE winds, sometimes strong on Lake Leman.

Thursday

Sunny! Cumulous over mountains. Chance of a shower with thunder 2nd half of the day. Minimum temps at dawn, 10Â° to 14Â°C. Afternoon highs 25Â° on the plain, up to 28Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3700 meters. Bise winds weakening.

Friday

Quite Sunny at first. Then increasing cloudiness 2nd half of the day. Max Temps 27Â° to 29Â°C.

Saturday

Quite sunny in the morning. Rain arriving during the afternoon, perhaps with lightning and thunder and continuing into the night. Max Temps 24Â° to 26Â°C.

Sunday

Precipitation ending. Becoming partly sunny on the plain. Bise winds on the Plateau. Weather improving more slowly in the PreAlps. Cooler. Highs 21Â°C on the Plateau. 24Â° in Valais.

Monday & Tuesday

Sunny ! With Bise winds on the Plateau.

Thatâ€™s the weather forcast from LifeStyle 74, a listener supported radio network, dependent on donations from listeners for its survival. Thanks for your generous, regular contributions to keep LifeStyle 74 on the air in your region. Complete information above. Click on Financial Support.