LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

Sunny! Some cumulous clouds over mountains this afternoon. Max. Temps 25Â° on the plain, 28Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3700 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the plateau. NE winds in the mountains.

Friday

Sunny. Increasing cloudiness 2nd half of the day. Minimum temp at dawn 10Â° to 14Â°C. Warming to 29Â° on the plain. 0Â° at 3500 meters. Winds shifting to the SW on the plateau. Moderate W in the mountains.

Saturday

An active weather front will cross the region. Becoming cloudy with rain arriving by mid-day, spreading across the entire country during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Max temps 23Â° to 26Â°. Gusty Joran winds at the foot of the Jura by evening, probably continuing overnight.

Sunday

Showers ending by early morning. Becoming quite sunny. Max Temps 21Â° on the plain, 25Â° in Valais.

Monday

Sunny! Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Highs 23Â° on the plain, 27Â° in Valais.

Monday & Tuesday

Sunny, but some cumulous clouds over high ground.

