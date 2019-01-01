EnglishFrançais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. – Hvn 61

Friday
Quite sunny this morning. But skies increasingly veiled this afternoon. Becoming “milky”, sometimes covered. Summery temperatures. Max 27° on the plain. Up to 30° in Valais. 0° at 3600 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Saturday
An active cold front will cross our region. Very cloudy by afternoon. Intermittent rain. Perhaps some lightning and thunder. The snow line at 3000 meters, lowering to between 2000 and 2400 meters. Minimum temperature at daybreak 14°C. Afternoon highs 21° to 23°. 0° at 3500 meters. Strong wind gusts possible from mid-day. Joran winds at the foot of the Jura. Mod to strong SW winds in the mountains.

Sunday
Clouds clearing. Becoming Sunny. Max. Temp 21°C. Up to 24° in Valais.

Monday & Tuesday
Sunny! Highs 23° to 27°. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Wednesday & Thursday
Mostly Sunny and warm.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather in English. Ring up the radio station anytime between 9am and 9pm, weekends included. 022 501 78 65. In France 045 043 74 74.

 
