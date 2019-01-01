Friday

Quite sunny this morning. But skies increasingly veiled this afternoon. Becoming “milky”, sometimes covered. Summery temperatures. Max 27° on the plain. Up to 30° in Valais. 0° at 3600 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Saturday

An active cold front will cross our region. Very cloudy by afternoon. Intermittent rain. Perhaps some lightning and thunder. The snow line at 3000 meters, lowering to between 2000 and 2400 meters. Minimum temperature at daybreak 14°C. Afternoon highs 21° to 23°. 0° at 3500 meters. Strong wind gusts possible from mid-day. Joran winds at the foot of the Jura. Mod to strong SW winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Clouds clearing. Becoming Sunny. Max. Temp 21°C. Up to 24° in Valais.

Monday & Tuesday

Sunny! Highs 23° to 27°. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Wednesday & Thursday

Mostly Sunny and warm.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather in English. Ring up the radio station anytime between 9am and 9pm, weekends included. 022 501 78 65. In France 045 043 74 74.