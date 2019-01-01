Overview

A powerful High Pressure system over the near Atlantic is influencing our weather. Mild, relatively dry, stable air will flow towards the Alps all this week.

Monday

Sunny Today! Max Temps 21Â° to 24Â°C. The 0Â° temperature line near 3600 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau, sometimes moderate around Lake Leman.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Sunny! Rare cumulous clouds in the afternoon. Minimum temp at sunrise, 9Â°C. Maximum 23Â° on the plain, 26Â° in Valais. 0Â° near 3600 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau.

Saturday & Sunday

Quite Sunny. Cumulous clouds over mountains, but remaining generally dry.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.