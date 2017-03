The Reformation began with Martin Luther 500 years ago. Why? How? What were the issues? Are they relevant today? Does the world still need Protestants… people who Protest Papal power, excesses and distortions of Bible Truths? The Pope says “no, we’ve changed.” But have they?

Hear the Story of Martin Luther and the Reformation… a three part series… Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday March 28-30, at 7:30 am and 6:30pm… Here on RADIO 74 “The Answer”.