LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday

A powerful High Pressure system over the Near Atlantic will rule our weather for the next several days. Stable, dry air is flowing our way from the North.

Sunny Today. Some high clouds this afternoon and a few cumulous clouds over mountains. Max Temps 23Â° on the plain, up to 27Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3400 meters. Moderate Bise winds.

Wednesday

Sunny ! Max Temps 23Â° to 26Â°C. 0Â° at 3500 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday

Sunny. A few passing clouds, more numerous in Eastern Switzerland. A few cumulous clouds over mountains. Max Temps 24Â°C to 26Â°C. Light Bise winds on the Plateau.

Sunday

Sunny and warm.

Monday

Chance of isolated thundershowers.

