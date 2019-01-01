EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday
A powerful High Pressure system over the Near Atlantic will rule our weather for the next several days. Stable, dry air is flowing our way from the North.

Sunny Today. Some high clouds this afternoon and a few cumulous clouds over mountains. Max Temps 23Â° on the plain, up to 27Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3400 meters. Moderate Bise winds.

Wednesday
Sunny ! Max Temps 23Â° to 26Â°C. 0Â° at 3500 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday
Sunny. A few passing clouds, more numerous in Eastern Switzerland. A few cumulous clouds over mountains. Max Temps 24Â°C to 26Â°C. Light Bise winds on the Plateau.

Sunday
Sunny and warm.

Monday
Chance of isolated thundershowers.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather. May we mention donations to keep LifeStyle 74 on the air ? If you could, weâ€™d be most appreciative. Full particulars here on line.  Above, click on Financial Support. Or ring up LifeStyle 74 Radio on Swiss number 022 501 78 65. In France 045 043 74 74.  Request some bulletins de versement.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 7 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.