Wednesday

Beautiful weather again today. Blue skies. Max Temps near 25Â° C. 0Â° C at 3500 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau.

Thursday

Continued Sunny. A few passing clouds, more numerous in the East of the country. And a few photographic cumulous clouds over mountains by afternoon. Max Temp 25Â°C on the Plain. 0Â° at 3500 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Sunny ! Cumulous over mountains. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. High around 24Â°C.

Monday & Tuesday

Quite Sunny. Warmer. Perhaps and isolated thundershowers in the afternoon, more likely Tuesday.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.