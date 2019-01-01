LifeStyle 74 Weather

A powerful High Barometric Pressure system extends from the Near Atlantic to the Alps, will bring us pleasant weather over the next few days.

Thursday

Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over mountain ridges this afternoon. Max Temp 23Â°C, up to 25Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3200 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau, strengthening.

Friday

Sunny, with a few cumulous clouds over mountains in the afternoon. Max Temps 21Â° to 23Â°C. 0Â° at 3200 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau.

Saturday

Mostly Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over mountains during the afternoon. Perhaps an isolated shower in the Alps. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Max temps 21Â° on the plain. 24Â° in Valais.

Sunday & Monday

Sunny. But the cumulous clouds could produce a shower with thunder in the Alps. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temps 21Â°C, 25Â° in Valais.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunny. Maybe some showers or thundershowers.

Thatâ€™s the weather from LifeStyle 74, the listener supported radio station. Thank you for your financial support. Ring up the station on 022 501 78 65 to request BVâ€™s, the pink bulletin de versement which you use to make cash donations from a Swiss bank or post. Youâ€™ll also find the UBS bank account number for making electronic transfers above. Click on Financial Support.