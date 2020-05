LifeStyle 74 Weather

A powerful High Barometric Pressure system extends from the Near Atlantic to the Alps, will bring us pleasant weather over the next few days.

Thursday

Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over mountain ridges this afternoon. Max Temp 23°C, up to 25° in Valais. 0° at 3200 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau, strengthening.

Friday

Sunny, with a few cumulous clouds over mountains in the afternoon. Max Temps 21° to 23°C. 0° at 3200 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau.

Saturday

Mostly Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over mountains during the afternoon. Perhaps an isolated shower in the Alps. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Max temps 21° on the plain. 24° in Valais.

Sunday & Monday

Sunny. But the cumulous clouds could produce a shower with thunder in the Alps. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temps 21°C, 25° in Valais.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunny. Maybe some showers or thundershowers.

That’s the weather from LifeStyle 74, the listener supported radio station. Thank you for your financial support. Ring up the station on 022 501 78 65 to request BV’s, the pink bulletin de versement which you use to make cash donations from a Swiss bank or post. You’ll also find the UBS bank account number for making electronic transfers above. Click on Financial Support.