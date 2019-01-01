LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday

Sunny today with cumulous clouds over mountains this afternoon, more numerous in the Simplon region. Max Temps 21Â° on the plain, 24Â° in Valais. 0 at 3200 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau.

Saturday & Sunday

Generally Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over mountains during the afternoon, more numerous in the Alps. A shower or thundershower not excluded, but mainly in the Valaisanne Alps. Max Temps 20Â° to 23Â°C. 0Â° at 2800 meters. Moderate Bise winds.

Monday & Tuesday

Mostly Sunny. Chance of a thunderstorm in the Alps. More Likely Tuesday. Highs 23Â° to 27Â°C. Weak Bise winds.

Wednesday

Mostly Sunny and warm. Perhaps a shower or thundershower, especially in the mountains.

Thursday

Partly Sunny. A shower or thundershower likely.

