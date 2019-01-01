Monday

Generally Sunny today. Development of some cumulous clouds over mountains. A shower possible by late evening, isolated thunderstorms in the mountains. Max. Temps. 24Â° on the plain, 27Â°C in Valais, 0Â°C at 3300 meters. Some Bise winds, especially around the Tree-Lakes.

Tuesday

Generally Sunny. Afternoon cumulous in the mountains. Showers or thundershowers possible. Max Temp 25Â°C. 0Â° at 3500 meters.

Wednesday

Partly Sunny. Numerous cumulous in the afternoon. Probably showers or thundershowers, mainly in the mountains. Highs 25Â°, 27Â° in Valais.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Variable weather. Alternating periods of sun and showers. Thunderstorms possible. Highs 21Â° to 23Â°C.



LifeStyle 74 weather is furnished by MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse, the official Swiss weather service.