RADIO 74 seeking studio technician

RADIO 74 is looking for a studio technician to work Monday through Friday mornings beginning at 6:45 through about noon.



The work includes manipulating audio files on various computers, to assure the smooth fonctionning of the radio programming at the technical center near St. Cergues, France. You'll need a drivers license. There is no public transportation to this location.



The work is not compliated for someone with basic PC operating skills, but requires a good sense of organization.



Should be bilingual, of French mother-tongue with good comprehension of English or the other way around.



The person we choose will be serious, punctual, sociable, respectful of the spiritual values of RADIO 74, and be willing to help with various other tasks for the radio station when requested.



Salary is equal to the French minimum wage, and will usually be part time. However, the right person will be able to earn considerably more if able to do other needed tasks for the radio station.



Could be a young man or woman, a retired person, or any age in between.



Telephone:

022 501 78 65 Switzerland

045 043 74 74 France

or e-mail: ron @ radio74 . org (all together)