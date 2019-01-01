Tuesday, June 2nd

Generally Sunny today. Cumulous clouds developing in the mountains this afternoon, followed by showers or an isolated thundershower, mainly in the Valaisanne Alps and the Jura Vaudois. Max Temps 26Â° on the plain, 28Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3500 meters.

Wednesday

Quite sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Second half of the day expect showers and thunderstorms, extending to all areas of the country. Max temp 27Â°C. Gusty winds in and near storms.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness, often very cloudy with some rain, perhaps with thunder. Much cooler. High near 20Â°C.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Mostly Cloudy. Some rain. High 18Â°C.

Monday

Variable weather. A few showers. Cool.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.



