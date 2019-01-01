LifeStyle 74 Weather

An active cold front will cross our country tomorrow. Behind it several days of rather unstable cool air will flow our way.

Wednesday

Sunny this morning. But showers this afternoon, first along the Jura, then extending across Switzerland and adjacent France. Locally heavy thunderstorms. Max Temps 24Â° to 28Â°C. 0Â° at 3300 meters. Gusty winds in and near storms. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 3200 meters.

Thursday

Mostly Cloudy. Intermittent precipitation. Thunderstorms possible. Cooler. Max Temp 18Â°C. 0Â° at 2600 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds, strong at times in the mountains. 5 to 20 cm of snow above 2800 meters.

Friday

Mostly cloudy. Intermittent precipitation. The snow line lower to between 1500 and 2000 meters. Perhaps some sunrays by afternoon. Max Temp 15Â°C

Saturday

Probably dry in the morning, but more rain expected beginning along the Jura. High 17Â°C.

Sunday

Cloudy. Some rain. The Snow line near 2000 meters. 16Â°C

Monday & Tuesday

Variable conditions. Some sunrays, but also some showers, especially in the Alps. Cool temperatures.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle weather in English.

