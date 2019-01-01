LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

Mostly Cloudy today. Intermittent precipitation, more noticable in the PreAlps and in Valais. Some sunrays along the Jura and around Lake Leman by late morning. Rain becoming sparse, but taking on a stormy character. The snow line lowering from 2700 to 2200 meters by end of the day. Max Temp 18Â°C. The 0Â° temperature line lowering to near 2400 meters. Moderate SW winds. Gusty in and near storms along the Jura this afternoon and evening. Strong SW winds in the mountains. 15 to 30 cm of fresh snow above 2800 meters today.

Friday

Cloudy. Intermittent rain, mainly during the morning, more frequent in the Chablais and PreAlps. The snow line lowering from 2000 to 1500 meters. Probably some sun rays on the Plateau and in Valais. Max Temp 15Â°C. The 0Â° temperature line temporarily lowering to 1900 meters, before rising to 2400 meters. Steady W winds on the Plateau and on the Rhone plain. Strong W winds in the mountains. Another 10 to 20 cm of snow will fall above about 2100 meters.

Saturday

Probably dry with sunrays in the morning, notably in Valais. But weather gradually deteriorating. Becoming rainy beginning with the Jura, continuing overnight. Thunderstorms possible in the Alps. Max Temps 17Â° to 19Â°C. Strong SW winds along the Jura 2nd half of the day.

Sunday

Cloudy. Rainy. Max Temp 16Â°C.

Monday

Very Cloudy and cool. Some showers yet, especially in the PreAlps. Probably some sunrays, more generous at the foot of the Jura, around Lake Leman and in Valais. Max temp 14Â°C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Partly Sunny and cool. Probably a few showers, especially in the Alps. Probably warmer from Wednesday.

