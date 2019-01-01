LifeStyle 74 Weather

A Full Moon will shine this Saturday night, provided the skies arenâ€™t covered.



Low Barometric Pressure over Europe will bring cool, damp air to our region through Wednesday.

Friday

Mostly Cloudy today. Some scattered showers, more frequent along the Jura Arc and the North slopes of the Alps. The snow line between 1800 and 2200 meters. A few sunrays possible, particularly on the Plateau and in Valais. Max Temp near 16Â°C. 0Â° at 2500 meters. Moderate to strong SW winds. 5 to 15 cm of snow in the mountains above 2500 meters.

Saturday

Cloudy. A few showers, more frequent 2nd half of the day. The snow line between 2200 and 2500 meters. Max Temp 18Â°C 0Â° at 2800 meters. Moderate SW winds, strong in the mountains.

Sunday

Cloudy. Intermittent rain, more frequent in the Alps and PreAlps. The snow line between 2000 and 2400 meters. Some sunrays by afternoon. High 16Â°C.

Monday

Variable cloudiness. A few showers, especially in the Alps during the afternoon. The snow line lowering to 1500 to 2000 meters. A few sunrays, more generous on the Plateau. Max Temps 16Â°C.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny. A few showers possible, more likely in the afternoon. High 18Â°C.

Wednesday & Thursday

Alternating periods of sunshine and rain. Warming a little from Thursday.

