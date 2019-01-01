LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday, June 8th

A vast Barometric Depression extends from the North Sea to Italy, resulting in cool, damp air over coming days.

Variable cloudiness today. Perhaps a thunderstorm this afternoon in the mountains. Some sunshine will break through the clouds around Lake Leman and in Ajoie. The snow line near 2200 meters. Max Temp near 18Â°C. 0Â° at 2500 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate NE winds in the mountains. 5 to 15 cm of fresh snow above 2500 meters.

Tuesday

Mostly Cloudy with rain at times. The snow line near 2200 meters. Max temp 15Â°C. 0Â° at 2500 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak E winds in the mountains. 5 to 10 cm of snow falling above 2500 meters.

Wednesday & Thursday

Variable weather. Some shine. Some showers, more numerous by afternoon in the mountains. The snow line between 2200 and 2400 meters. Max Temps 17Â° to 21Â°.

Friday

Continued variable weather. Some showers, notably in the afternoon in the mountains. Snow above 2400 to 2800 meters. Highs 19Â° to 23Â°C.

Saturday

Maybe some shine, perhaps some rain, especially in the mountains during the afternoon.

