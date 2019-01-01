LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday

Cool and Damp over coming days.

Cloudy today. Intermittent rain, more prominent along the Jura, on the Plateau this morning, and in the Alps this afternoon. 5 to 10 cm of snow expected above 2500 meters. Max temp 16Â°C. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau.

Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy. Intermittent rain, more frequent North of the Alps in the morning, sometimes steady rain long the PreAlps, more concentrated in the Alps by afternoon. Expect 10 to 20 cm of snow above 2500 to 2800 meters. Max Temp 18Â°C. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Thursday

Partly Sunny. A few showers or isolated thundershowers, mainly in the mountains during the afternoon. Max Temp 20Â°, up to 23Â° in Valais.

Friday

Quite Sunny. Slight chance of showers 2nd half of the day in the mountains, maybe a clap of thunder there. Warming to 24Â° on the plain. 27Â° in Valais.

Saturday

Variable cloudiness. Some shine. A few showers, maybe with thunder, notably 2nd half of the day. High around 22Â°C, up to 25Â° in Valais.

Sunday & Monday

More of the same variable weather. Chance of showers.

