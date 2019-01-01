LifeStyle 74 Weather

Wednesday

Cloudy today with intermittent rain, more frequent in the PreAlps and the Chablais. Some brief sunrays possible and an isolated Thunderstorm possible along the Jura and in Ajoie. Max Temps 15Â° to 17Â°C. 0Â° at 2600 meters. 10 to 15 cm of snow in the mountains above 2500 meters.

Thursday

Partly Sunny. Chance of a thundershower in the mountains by noon, spilling over onto the plain 2nd half of the day. Max Temps 20Â° to 23Â°. 0Â° at 3000 meters.

Friday

Sunny in the morning. Cloudier in the afternoon with showers possible in the Western Lake Leman, the Plateau and along the Jura. Foehn winds will protect Valais. Highs 23Â° to 26Â° C.

Saturday

Only Partly Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms already in the morning, increasing chance as the hours pass. Highs 22Â° to 24Â° C.

Sunday

Cloudy. Showers likely at first, but then drier by afternoon, especiall on the Plateau and in Valais. Showers more persistent in the PreAlpÃ¨s. Highs 21Â° to 24Â°C.

