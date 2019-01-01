LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday, June 11th

Progressively sunnier with warmer temperatures over coming days, except Saturday.

Mostly Sunny today. Chance of a shower or thundershower in the mountains by noon today, spilling over onto the plain by end of the afternoon. Max Temps 20Â° on the plain, 23Â° in Valais. 0Â°C rising to 3000 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Gusty winds in and near storm cells. SW winds around Lake Leman at end of the day.

Friday

Mostly Sunny in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon. Showers possible in the West Lake Leman area and along the Jura. Remaining dry in Valais due to Foehn winds. Max temps 23Â° on the plain, 26Â° in Valais and in the Chablais. 0Â°C at 3400 meters. Tendency of NE Bise winds on the plain. Moderate to strong S winds in the mountains.

Â

Saturday

Chance of some showers in the morning, maybe with thunder, more likely in the afternoon, both on the plain and in the mountains. Max Temp near 23Â°C.



Sunday

Mostly Cloudy. Some showers. Some sunrays by afternoon, especially on the Plateau and in Valais. Showers more persistent in the PreAlps. Max Temp 21Â°, 24Â° in Valais.

Â

Monday

Quite sunny. Maybe a shower in the afternoon, most likely in the mountains. Highs 21Â° to 24Â°.

Probably more of the same on Tuesday & Wednesday.

