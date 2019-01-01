EnglishFranÃ§ais
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Thursday, June 11th

Progressively sunnier with warmer temperatures over coming days, except Saturday.

Mostly Sunny today. Chance of a shower or thundershower in the mountains by noon today, spilling over onto the plain by end of the afternoon. Max Temps 20Â° on the plain, 23Â° in Valais. 0Â°C rising to 3000 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Gusty winds in and near storm cells. SW winds around Lake Leman at end of the day.

Friday
Mostly Sunny in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon. Showers possible in the West Lake Leman area and along the Jura. Remaining dry in Valais due to Foehn winds. Max temps 23Â° on the plain, 26Â° in Valais and in the Chablais. 0Â°C at 3400 meters. Tendency of NE Bise winds on the plain. Moderate to strong S winds in the mountains.

Â 

Saturday
Chance of some showers in the morning, maybe with thunder, more likely in the afternoon, both on the plain and in the mountains. Max Temp near 23Â°C.

Sunday
Mostly Cloudy. Some showers. Some sunrays by afternoon, especially on the Plateau and in Valais. Showers more persistent in the PreAlps. Max Temp 21Â°, 24Â° in Valais.

Â 

Monday
Quite sunny. Maybe a shower in the afternoon, most likely in the mountains. Highs 21Â° to 24Â°.

Probably more of the same on Tuesday & Wednesday.

That's LifeStyle 74 Weather. This is a listener supported broadcasting service. Major bills will come due on July first... some 25,000 CHF... to pay ongoing operating expenses especially our DAB+ transmission fees. Thanks for your help, big or small.  Click on "Financial Support" above.

 
