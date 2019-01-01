EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday
Sunnier today. Some passing clouds, especially in the West of the country. A thunderstorm possible along the Jura late this afternoon. Max Temps 23Â°C, 26Â°C in Valais. 0Â° at 3300 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Foehn winds at times in Valais and in the Chablais.

Saturday
Only Partly Sunny. Chance of showers with thunder already in the morning, increasing during the afternoon, both on the plain and in the mountains, continuing into the evening. Highs 22Â° on the plain, 24 in valais, 0Â° at 3000 meters.

Sunday
Clouds and maybe a shower in the morning, more likely in the PreAlps. Then becoming dry with some sunshine, notably around Lake Leman and in Valais. Rain persistent in the PreAlps. Highs 21Â°C on the plain, up to 23Â° in Valais

Monday
Quite sunny with showers second half of the day, mainly in the mountains. Highs 22Â° on the plain. Up to 25Â° in Valais.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday
Some sunshine, but unstable conditions. Chance of showers with thunder. Highs between 20Â° and 24Â°C.

These weather forecasts are produced by the official weather bureau, Meteo Suisse, interpreted into English for you by the LifeStyle 74 Radio team.

Thank you for financially supporting this radio station. Learn how to donate above.  Click on "Financial Support".

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 18 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.