LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday

Sunnier today. Some passing clouds, especially in the West of the country. A thunderstorm possible along the Jura late this afternoon. Max Temps 23Â°C, 26Â°C in Valais. 0Â° at 3300 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Foehn winds at times in Valais and in the Chablais.

Saturday

Only Partly Sunny. Chance of showers with thunder already in the morning, increasing during the afternoon, both on the plain and in the mountains, continuing into the evening. Highs 22Â° on the plain, 24 in valais, 0Â° at 3000 meters.

Sunday

Clouds and maybe a shower in the morning, more likely in the PreAlps. Then becoming dry with some sunshine, notably around Lake Leman and in Valais. Rain persistent in the PreAlps. Highs 21Â°C on the plain, up to 23Â° in Valais

Monday

Quite sunny with showers second half of the day, mainly in the mountains. Highs 22Â° on the plain. Up to 25Â° in Valais.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Some sunshine, but unstable conditions. Chance of showers with thunder. Highs between 20Â° and 24Â°C.

These weather forecasts are produced by the official weather bureau, Meteo Suisse, interpreted into English for you by the LifeStyle 74 Radio team.

