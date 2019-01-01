Monday

Low Barometric Pressure will keep our weather variable, cool and sometimes damp this week.

Partly sunny today around Lake Leman and in Central Valais. Cloudier and perhaps a shower in the mountains and the Northern Plateau. Cumulous over mountains could lead to a shower this afternoon. Max Temps 21Â°C on the plain, 23Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 2900 meters. Weak to moderate NE winds. Some light snow above 2600 meters elevation.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, but unstable with chance of showers or thundershowers, mainly in the mountains 2nd half of the day. Max Temps 21Â° to 23Â°, 0Â° at 2900 meters. Light NE winds.

Wednesday

Probably cloudy in the morning. Some rain drops. But weather improving during the afternoon. Becoming sunnier and generally dry. Highs 20Â° to 23Â°.

Thursday

Partly Sunny, but unstable. Chance of showers, especially in the mountains 2nd half of the day. Perhaps more intense from the West by evening. Max Temps 20Â° to 23Â°C.

Friday

Partly Sunny. Chance of showers, mainly in the mountains 2nd half of the day. Highs 22Â° to 24Â°C.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather... elaborated by Météo Suisse.

