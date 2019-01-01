EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday
Low Barometric Pressure will keep our weather variable, cool and sometimes damp this week.

Partly sunny today around Lake Leman and in Central Valais. Cloudier and perhaps a shower in the mountains and the Northern Plateau. Cumulous over mountains could lead to a shower this afternoon. Max Temps 21Â°C on the plain, 23Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 2900 meters. Weak to moderate NE winds. Some light snow above 2600 meters elevation.

Tuesday
Partly sunny, but unstable with chance of showers or thundershowers, mainly in the mountains 2nd half of the day. Max Temps 21Â° to 23Â°, 0Â° at 2900 meters. Light NE winds.

Wednesday
Probably cloudy in the morning. Some rain drops. But weather improving during the afternoon. Becoming sunnier and generally dry. Highs 20Â° to 23Â°.

Thursday
Partly Sunny, but unstable. Chance of showers, especially in the mountains 2nd half of the day. Perhaps more intense from the West by evening. Max Temps 20Â° to 23Â°C.

Friday
Partly Sunny. Chance of showers, mainly in the mountains 2nd half of the day. Highs 22Â° to 24Â°C.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather... elaborated by MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse. You can read the weather in English on line at www.radio74.org

In order for LifeStyle 74 to continue broadcasting in Switzerland this summer, the DAB+ fees must be paid. 25,000 CHF are coming due on July 1st.

Your financial support is vital to keeping this community service radio network on the air, in your car, home and workplace.

Instructions on how to donate above. Click on the tab Financial Support at the top of the home page. We thank you!

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 7 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.