Men Want Real Women

Media, entertainment, education, legislators and culture in general have been carving out a brave new world for women over the past half century, redefining attitudes and roles that many women, in the long run, are finding uncomfortable, disappointing and dead end.



Wonderfully made, what is a women? Who is she? What roles in the world and the family would bring her, her spouse and their children the most fulfillment? How can she live life to the fullest in a world hell-bent on remaking her tough, agressive, competetive, free to do and be everything for which she was neither physically nor psychologically designed?



Some insights and fresh thinking from Focus on the Family...

http://www.focusonthefamily.com/marriage/growing-together-spiritually/biblical-view-of-identity/what-scripture-taught-me-about-womanhood

