EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Newslettre

Men Want Real Women

Media, entertainment, education, legislators and culture in general have been carving out a brave new world for women over the past half century, redefining attitudes and roles that many women, in the long run, are finding uncomfortable, disappointing and dead end.

Wonderfully made, what is a women?  Who is she?  What roles in the world and the family would bring her, her spouse and their children the most fulfillment?  How can she live life to the fullest in a world hell-bent on remaking her tough, agressive, competetive, free to do and be everything for which she was neither physically nor psychologically designed?

Some insights and fresh thinking from Focus on the Family...

http://www.focusonthefamily.com/marriage/growing-together-spiritually/biblical-view-of-identity/what-scripture-taught-me-about-womanhood

Â 

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Regular support Form Switzerland Site Map
Frequencies Tuesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from France
Thursday United States Citizens
Friday Large Contributions
Saturday
Our Programmes
We have 4 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2017. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.