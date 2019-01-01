EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. – Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday
Quite Sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais this morning. Only partly sunny elsewhere in Switzerland. Showers, maybe with thunder, developing in the mountains this afternoon, possibly reaching the plain. Max Temps 21° to 24°C. 0° at 3100 meters elevation. Weak NW winds in the mountains. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Wednesday
Frequent rain in the morning, sometimes with lightning and thunder. Weather calming in the afternoon with a few sunrays. Max Temp 18°C on the plain. In the mountains, 0° at 2800 meters. Weak to moderate W winds at elevation. 10 to 20 cm of snow expected above 3000 meters.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Variable weather. Some shine, but also some thunderstorms, especially in the mountains 2nd half of the days. Max temps 20° to 23°C.

That's the weather from LifeStyle 74 Radio.

The next major financial deadline is approaching. The Swiss DAB+ transmission fees of 25,000 CHF come due on July 1st. Thank you for your generous donations to keep LifeStyle 74 on the air in your area.

How to donate? Complete information above. Click on the tab “Financial Support”.  Thank you!

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 2 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.