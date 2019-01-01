LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday

Quite Sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais this morning. Only partly sunny elsewhere in Switzerland. Showers, maybe with thunder, developing in the mountains this afternoon, possibly reaching the plain. Max Temps 21° to 24°C. 0° at 3100 meters elevation. Weak NW winds in the mountains. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Wednesday

Frequent rain in the morning, sometimes with lightning and thunder. Weather calming in the afternoon with a few sunrays. Max Temp 18°C on the plain. In the mountains, 0° at 2800 meters. Weak to moderate W winds at elevation. 10 to 20 cm of snow expected above 3000 meters.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Variable weather. Some shine, but also some thunderstorms, especially in the mountains 2nd half of the days. Max temps 20° to 23°C.

That's the weather from LifeStyle 74 Radio.

The next major financial deadline is approaching. The Swiss DAB+ transmission fees of 25,000 CHF come due on July 1st. Thank you for your generous donations to keep LifeStyle 74 on the air in your area.

How to donate? Complete information above. Click on the tab “Financial Support”. Thank you!