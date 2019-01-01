LifeStyle 74 Weather

An active cold front is crossing our country. Behind it the atmosphere will remain unstable for several days with temperatures below average. From Saturday through Monday, a high pressure ridge and Bise winds will convey drier, more stable air.

Wednesday

Precipitation this morning. Locally abundant rain with lightning and thunder, especeially north of the Alps. 10-20 cm of snow in the mountains above 3000 meters. Then weather improving from west. Becoming quite sunny later this afternoon. Max Temps 18Â°C, up to 20Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 2800 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds.

Thursday

Quite sunny and dry in the morning. Cumulous clouds developing by afternoon. Chance of showers, sometimes with thunder, especially in the mountains, possibly reaching the plain. Max Temps 20Â° to 23Â°C. 0Â° at 2600 meters.

Friday

Sunny on the plain in the morning. Chance of showers by afternoon. Max Temp 21Â° to 24Â°C.

Saturday & Sunday

Quite Sunny. Cloudier in the PreAlps with some showers. Max Temps 20Â° to 24Â°C

Monday

Quite Sunny. Bise winds north of the Alps

Tuesday

Sunny. Maybe a shower in the afternoon. Temperatures close to normal for the season.

That's the weather forecast from the region's pioneer English speaking radio station, LifeStyle 74, now in its 39 year of community service. LifeStyle 74, formerly RADIO 74, is on the air today thanks to individuals like you who send donations to care for ongoing operating expenses.

Our DAB+ transmission fees for the 3rd quarter come due in less than 2 weeks.... 25,000 CHF. Your most generous contributions will be most appreciated. Complete information above. Click on "Financial Support".

Or ring the satation to request some bulletins de versement 022 501 78 65.

In France mail a check to RADIO 74, BP 388, 74163 St. Julien-en-Genevois. Phone 045 043 74 74.