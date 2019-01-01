LifeStyle 74 Weather

EnglishFranÃ§ais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Unstable weather yet today, but progressively sunnier at the weekend. Monday, summery weather will arrive.

Thursday & Friday
Sunny and dry in the morning. Cumulous clouds on the plain in the afternoon. Chance of showers, maybe with thunder by afternoon. Max Temps 21Â° to 24Â°C 0Â° at 2800 meters.

Saturday
Sunny on the plain. Cloudier in the PreAlps. Isolated showers possible in the mountains. Max Temps 21Â° to 25Â°C.

Sunday
Sunny! Cloudier to the North and East of Switzerland. Highs 23Â° to 26Â°C.

Monday
Sunny. Bise winds north of the Alps. Temps warming to 25 to 28 C.

Tuesday
Sunny. Temperatures normal for the season.

Wednesday
Sunny. An isolated thundershower possible

The weather forcast originates with MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse, the Swiss national weather service.

This radio station's 3rd quarter DAB+ transmission fees are coming due on July 1st. 25,000 CHFurgently needed to keep listener supported LifeStyle 74 on the air. It's primarily contributions from listeners that keep the bills paid and the transmitters humming.

Learn how to donate above.  Click on "Financial Support". The team thank you!

 
