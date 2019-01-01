LifeStyle 74 Weather

Unstable weather yet today, but progressively sunnier at the weekend. Monday, summery weather will arrive.

Thursday & Friday

Sunny and dry in the morning. Cumulous clouds on the plain in the afternoon. Chance of showers, maybe with thunder by afternoon. Max Temps 21Â° to 24Â°C 0Â° at 2800 meters.

Saturday

Sunny on the plain. Cloudier in the PreAlps. Isolated showers possible in the mountains. Max Temps 21Â° to 25Â°C.

Sunday

Sunny! Cloudier to the North and East of Switzerland. Highs 23Â° to 26Â°C.

Monday

Sunny. Bise winds north of the Alps. Temps warming to 25 to 28 C.

Tuesday

Sunny. Temperatures normal for the season.

Wednesday

Sunny. An isolated thundershower possible

The weather forcast originates with MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse, the Swiss national weather service.

