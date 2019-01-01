LifeStyle 74 Weather

EnglishFranÃ§ais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Friday
Partly Sunny. Cumulous clouds with showers in the mountains, sometimes rain on the plain. Lightning and thunder possible locally. Weather calming from the West by evening. Max Temps 21Â° to 24Â°C. 0Â° at 2800 meters. Westerly winds on the plain. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday
Quite Sunny. But numerous cumulous clouds. Cloudier in the PreAlps with some showers yet possible. Max Temps 22Â° to 24Â°C. 0Â° at 2900 meters. Weak W-NW winds on the plain. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Sunny ! Slight chance of an isolated shower, mainly along the PreAlps. Highs 23Â° to 26Â°C.

Monday

Sunny. Bise winds on and near the Alps. Chance of a shower in the extreme north of the country. Max Temps 25 to 28 C.

Tuesday
Sunny ! Max temps 27 on the plain, up to 29Â°C in Valais.

Wednesday
Sunny ! Afternoon cumulous over mountains. Much warmer.

Thursday
Sunny ! Maybe a shower in the mountains by afternoon. Hot !

That's the weather from listener supported LifeStyle 74 radio. Have you made a donation recently for the maintenance and upkeep of LifeStyle 74 ? We need your help now. The 3rd quarter Swiss DAB+ transmission fees come due on July 1st. Very little of these funds have arrived. Could you, would you lend a hand to meet this challenge ? Details on how to donate above.  Click on "Financial Support."

Our most sincere thanks to the listener who donated 600 CHF yesterday, primarily being used to pay the TVA on the radio station's new audio control bord. We are elated ! God bless you richly !

 
