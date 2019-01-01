LifeStyle 74 Weather

Barometric Pressure is gradually rising over Western Europe, pushing rain to the east. Our weather will stabalize and warm this week.

Monday

Quite sunny. Max Temps 25Â° on the plain. 29Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 4300 meters. Moderate Bise at times on the Plateau. Weak to moderate N winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Sunny! Cumulous clouds developping in the mountains during the afternoon. Max Temps 27Â° to 30Â°. 0Â° at 4400 meters elevation. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak E winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Sunny! Cumulous clouds building over the mountains. Highs 29Â° to 32Â°C

Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Mostly Sunny! Cumulous clouds over mountains. Possibly a thundershower towards end of each day. Highs 28Â° to 32Â°C.

That's LifeStyle 74 Radio weather. We're on the air today thanks to listeners like you who make generous regular cash contriubtions towards the operataing expenses of this exceptional radio station.

The stations DAB+ 3rd quarter transmission fees of 25,000 CHF must be paid on July 1st. Little of this money has yet arrived. We're counting on the Lord to touch hearts to meet this obligation on time. Details above. Click on the tab "Financial Support".

Ring up LifeStyle 74 radio to request some bulletins de versement. Swiss telephone number 022 501 78 65. In France ring LifeStyle 74 Radio on 045 043 74 74.

Thank you!