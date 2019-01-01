LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday

Morning patches of stratus clouds up to about 1000 meters. Otherwise Sunny today with excellent visability! Maximum temp 27Â° on the plain. 30Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 4300 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak N winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Sunny! A few cumulous clouds in the Alps in the afternoon. Max Temps 28Â° on the plain. 32Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 4200 meters. Tendency of bise winds in the northern plateau.

Thursday

Sunny! Cumulous clouds by afternoon. Perhaps a thundershower at end of the afternoon. Max Temps 29Â° to 32Â°C.

Friday & Saturday

Sunny at first. But cumulous clouds in the afternoon could bring a thunderstorm. Highs 29Â° to 32Â°

Sunday & Monday

Probably partly sunny. Chance of thundershowers.

That's LifeStyle 74 radio weather.

Just a reminder that LifeStyle 74 is an independent, not-for-profit radio station, dependent on donations from listeners so it can continue to serve Switzerland and adjacent France.

Among other bills coming due, our summer DAB+ transmission fees of 25,000 CHF must be paid in advance. The deadline is July 1st. We are confident these bills will get paid on time. But we don't yet know how. We are praying, trusting, waiting.

If you can help, even in a small way, it would be most appreciated.

Details above. Click on "Financial Support".

Or ring up the radio station on 022 501 78 65. In France, ring on 045 043 74 74.

We are grateful for your ongoing support.



