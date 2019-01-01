LifeStyle 74 Weather

High Barometric Pressure extends from the Azores to Central Europe. It will bring us sunny summery weather over coming days, and stary nights.

Wednesday

Sunny. A few cumulous clouds this afternoon in the mountains, especially in the Alps and the Vaud Jura. A thundershower not totally excluded in the Dole and the Bernese Alps. Max Temps 29Â° on the plain. 32Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 4100 meters elevation. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau, weak NW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Sunny! But cumulous clouds developping during the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the mountains by evening. Max Temps 30Â° to 32Â°C. 0Â° at 4000 meters.

Friday

Mostly Sunny. Probably some afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 30Â° to 32Â°C.

Saturday

Quite Sunny. Expect some showers or thundershowers, mainly 2nd half of the afternoon. High 28Â°C

Sunday & Monday

Quite Sunny. Slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High 27Â°C.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny. Chance of showers or thundershowers.

