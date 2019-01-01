LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

Sunny today! But cumulous clouds developing over mountains with a chance of thunderstorms, especially along the southern Jura and adjacent areas and in the Alps towards evening. Max Temps 30Â° to 32Â°C. 0Â° at 4200 meters.

Friday

Partly Sunny and unstable conditions. Billowing cumulous clouds locally. Chance of showers or thundershowers from morning to evening. Max temps 28Â° to 30Â°C. 0Â° at 3800 meters. Strong wind gusts in case of storms.

Saturday & Sunday

Partly Sunny. Showers probable, maybe with lightning and thunder, mainly over high ground during 2nd half of the day. Max Temp 28Â°.

Monday

Variable weather and cooler. Chance of showers. High around 25Â°C.

Tuesday

Probably Sunny and dry.



Wednesday

Quite Sunny. Slight chance of a shower or thundershower in the mountains 2nd half of the day.

That's the weather in Englilsh from LifeStyle 74 radio, produced by MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse.