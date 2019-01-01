EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday
Sunny today! But cumulous clouds developing over mountains with a chance of thunderstorms, especially along the southern Jura and adjacent areas and in the Alps towards evening. Max Temps 30Â° to 32Â°C. 0Â° at 4200 meters.

Friday
Partly Sunny and unstable conditions. Billowing cumulous clouds locally. Chance of showers or thundershowers from morning to evening. Max temps 28Â° to 30Â°C. 0Â° at 3800 meters. Strong wind gusts in case of storms.

Saturday & Sunday

Partly Sunny. Showers probable, maybe with lightning and thunder, mainly over high ground during 2nd half of the day. Max Temp 28Â°.

Monday
Variable weather and cooler. Chance of showers. High around 25Â°C.

Tuesday
Probably Sunny and dry.

Wednesday
Quite Sunny. Slight chance of a shower or thundershower in the mountains 2nd half of the day.

That's the weather in Englilsh from LifeStyle 74 radio, produced by MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 6 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.