LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday

Mostly sunny today. But showers or thundershowers possible already this morning, more likely this afternoon along the Alps, reaching other areas by this evening. These could be heavy showers with lots of lightning and thunder and strong gusty winds. Max Temp 29Â° on the plain. 0Â° at 3800 meters.

Saturday

Only Partly Sunny. Showers or thundershowers probable, mainly along higher ground the second half of the day. Gusts of wind in and near storms. Max Temps 27-30Â°C 0Â° at 4000 meters elevation.

Sunday

Some sunshine, but also some showers or thundershowers, perhaps already in the morning. Max temp around 27Â°C.

Monday

Clouds and lingering showers at first along the PreAlps. Becoming quite sunny by afternoon and generally dry. Max Temps 25Â° to 27Â°C

Tuesday

Sunny and likely dry. Highs 26 on the plain. 29 in Valais.

The outlook for Wednesday & Thursday

Mostly Sunny. Small chance of showers, perhaps with thunder 2nd half of the days. Warmer.

This weather forecast was produced by MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse, always available in English here on the LifeStyle 74 website.