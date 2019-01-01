Monday

Some showers yet this morning, especially along the N slopes of the Alps. Becoming sunnier and dry this afternoon, but with cumulous clouds over high ground. Not as warm, highs 24Â° to 26Â°C. 0Â° rising to 3900 meters. SW winds, sometimes moderate on the plain. Moderate to strong in the mountains.

Tuesday

Mostly Sunny! Max Temps 26Â° to 28Â°C. 0Â° at 4300 meters. SW winds, moderate in the mountains.

Wednesday

Sunny in the morning. But cumulous clouds will form in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms at first over the mountains, then spreading to all areas by evening. Max Temps 28Â° to 31Â°C.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness with some showers, perhaps with thunder, mainly 2nd half of the day. Max Temp 25Â°C.

Friday

Quite sunny. Probably dry. Maximium temps a comfortable 23Â° to 26Â°C.



From the expert meterologists at MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse, that's LifeStyle 74 weather.