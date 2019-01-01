Wednesday

Stormy today. Then thick clouds arriving. Turbulant showers or thundershowers at end of the afternoon or evening. Max Temps 27Â° to 30Â°C. 0Â° at 4000 meters, lowering to 3700 meters. Moderate to strong SW winds 2nd half of the day, strong and gusty during storms, tempestuous in the mountains.

Thursday

Variable conditions. A shower or thundershower over high ground. Max Temps 24Â° to 27Â°C. 0Â° at 3700 meters. Strong gusty W winds 2nd half of the day. Joran winds at the foot of the Jura.

Friday

Cloudy. Some showers, mainly in the morning. Weather improving by afternoon. Max Temps 22Â° to 25Â°C. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Saturday & Sunday

Pleasant sunny days. Highs 25Â° to 28Â°C.

Monday

Weather deteriorating 2nd half of the day. Showers perhaps with thunder.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather produced by MÃ©tÃ©o Suisse.