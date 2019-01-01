EnglishFrançais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. – Hvn 61

Seems Preposterous!

Seems preposterous, doesn't it? The end of the world? Jesus returning to Earth with indescribable power and brightness, hovering in the sky along with billions of angels, to raise the righteous dead and take everyone who has chosen Him to heaven?

The world as we've know it, beautiful as it yet is in many ways, is approaching its limit of polution, corruption, crime, deception, disasters, disease, hunger, rebellion, wars and death.

Jesus, who solemny pledged, “if I go, I will come again and receive you unto me,” will soon end the great controversy between Him and the father of lies, Satan.

Satan will be put to death. Then, God will recreate the Earth new. See the last two chapters of the Bible: Revelation 21 & 22. This promise is absolute and certain. It's impossible for God to lie.

Learn more about God's New World Order and its capital city.

https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/study-guide/e/4981/t/a-colossal-city-in-space

 
