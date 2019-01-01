Focus on the Family Switzerland

“21Death and life are in the power of the tongue:

and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.”

- Proverbs 18:21 -

Dear Friends of Focus on the Family and Lifestyle 74 Radio Listeners,

We find numerous verses in the Bible that deal with the tongue and how we need the ‘fruit of the Spirit’…self-control to address this issue. The Good News translation, verses 20-21 explain this very clearly: “20You will have to live with the consequences of everything you say. 21 What you say can preserve life or destroy it; so you must accept the consequences of your words.” It is evident that though the tongue is a very small member of our body, it can bring blessings as well as curses.

James 3:7-8 explain that mankind has been able to tame all kinds of creatures above and on the earth and in the seas, “8 But no man can tame the tongue. It is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison.” In these monthly FOF broadcast lists, we have often spoken of the importance of relationships, both vertically with God, but also horizontally with those around us. It seems that if we really desire to cultivate these relationships, we must be careful that no corrupt speech is spoken…words are for edifying, lifting up and encouraging. Without the Holy Spirit’s power, we can easily be tempted to destroy, abase or discourage the very persons with whom we desire to build a relationship.

The programs for July will give you insight as to how to let Christ empower us to build stronger ties with others as we chose to become encouragers, giving the very hope we have received from the LORD. As you take time to relax and enjoy these broadcasts, let Jesus teach you through them what He has planned for you. Let your fears disappear as you hold on to HIS hope.

Carol Bieri and the ASSOCIATION VIVE LA FAMILLE committee

www.vivelafamille.ch

PS. Don’t forget that you can always find the FOF monthly broadcast list on our website as well as CD’s of these broadcasts on Lifestyle 74 Radio in the FOF Library in the Boussole at the Maison de la Bible in Geneva….once the Covid 19 restrictions will be lifted.