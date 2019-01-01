LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

After the rain, becoming sunny by this a. Though continued unstable in Valais and the PreAlps with tall cumulous clouds and thunderstorms persisting until evening. Max Temp 26Â°C. 0Â°C at 3600 meters. Westerly winds, moderate Joran. Strenghtening this evening in the mountains.

Friday

Numerous clouds north of the Alps at first. Becoming Sunny. But intermittent showers in the PreAlps and Valais. Rain could be heavy in High Valais. High around 23Â°C 0Â° at 3200 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate N in the mountains.

Saturday & Sunday

Sunny! A few cumulous clouds over high ground. Max Temps 26Â° to 27Â°C

Monday

Quite sunny. Chance of showers 2nd half of the day. High 25Â°C

Tuesday

Probably partly cloudy in the morning. Maybe a shower, especially in the Alps. Sunnier by afternoon.

Wednesday

Probably Sunny.

