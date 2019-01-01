EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. – Hvn 61

Newslettre

Our DAB+ Radio Transmission Fees Now Past Due

LifeStyle 74's summer transmission fees of 25,000 CHF came due on July 1st.  Almost none of these funds have yet arrived or have been pledged so far, and we are applealing to our listeners to contribute.

As a non-commercial, not-for-profit organization, we must rely on donations from listeners to make ends meet. Your most genereous donation at this time is paramount if LifeStyle 74 Radio is to continue broadcasting in Switzerland.  Please click on the tab “Financial Support” near the top of the home page. We thank you in advance.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 9 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.