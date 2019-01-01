Our DAB+ Radio Transmission Fees Now Past Due

LifeStyle 74's summer transmission fees of 25,000 CHF came due on July 1st. Almost none of these funds have yet arrived or have been pledged so far, and we are applealing to our listeners to contribute.

As a non-commercial, not-for-profit organization, we must rely on donations from listeners to make ends meet. Your most genereous donation at this time is paramount if LifeStyle 74 Radio is to continue broadcasting in Switzerland. Please click on the tab “Financial Support” near the top of the home page. We thank you in advance.